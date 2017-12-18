Hellebuyck stopped all 24 shots in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blues on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has certainly been up and down lately, but this was a great bounce-back performance after he yielded five goals against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Hellebuyck allowed all five of those goals at even strength, but against the Blues, he stopped all 18 even-strength shots. This victory improves Hellebuyck to 17-4-4, putting him among the league leaders in victories. He also has a .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.