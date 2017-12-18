Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records second shutout of 2017-18
Hellebuyck stopped all 24 shots in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blues on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has certainly been up and down lately, but this was a great bounce-back performance after he yielded five goals against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Hellebuyck allowed all five of those goals at even strength, but against the Blues, he stopped all 18 even-strength shots. This victory improves Hellebuyck to 17-4-4, putting him among the league leaders in victories. He also has a .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Protecting crease Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Burned for five goals in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Cruises to victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tipped for Monday start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Needs to batten hatches•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...