Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records shutout
Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in a 1-0 shutout against the Canucks on Sunday.
The shutout victory moves Hellebuyck into sole possession of second in wins behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Hellebucyk is also tied for second in shutouts this season. Of course, he hasn't been too shabby in the save percentage or GAA categories either -- Hellebucyk is top 10 in each of those as well. And he's trending in the right direction too, as January has a chance to be his best month yet. With 10 days to go, he is 4-2-1 with a .935 save percentage and 1.97 GAA this month.
