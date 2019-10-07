Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Returning to blue paint Tuesday

Hellebuyck will start in net for Tuesday's road game versus the Penguins, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck struggled in the season opener as he allowed five goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Rangers. As a result, Laurent Brossoit was afforded the last two starts for the Jets, although his .889 save percentage wasn't impressive either. The injury-riddled blue line is clearly an issue in Winnipeg, so they'll need a goalie to step up. Hellebuyck will have a shot to reclaim the crease Tuesday against the Penguins, who are facing similar injury concerns highlighted by Evgeni Malkin's (lower body) absence.