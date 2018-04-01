Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Rings up 41st win of season
Hellebuyck won his sixth-consecutive start Saturday when he dished out a 28-save performance against the Buds.
It was his 41st victory of the season. Hellebuyck has indeed faced a lot of rubber this season. But the trainers have worked with him to ensure he's ready for the postseason. The Jets can (and will) go far if he does.
