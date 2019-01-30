Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Road warrior in Boston

Hellebuyck made 36 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Hellebuyck turned in a spectacular performance Tuesday, highlighted by his crazy-good stop on David Pastrnak in the shootout. The win gives him 22 for the season and moves the Jets' netminder into a tie with Frederik Andersen for third in the league. At this point, it's hard to find a better option in net than Hellebuyck. So long as he's starting, the 25-year-old belongs in your starting lineup.