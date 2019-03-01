Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Ruled out Friday
Hellebuyck won't be in the lineup against Nashville on Friday due to illness, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck will concede the net to Laurent Brossoit versus the Preds, while Eric Comrie was called up from the minors to serve as the backup. The 25-year-old Hellebuyck figures to be ready to serve as the starter for Sunday's clash with Columbus, though no official announcement has come from the team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...