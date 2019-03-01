Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Ruled out Friday

Hellebuyck won't be in the lineup against Nashville on Friday due to illness, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck will concede the net to Laurent Brossoit versus the Preds, while Eric Comrie was called up from the minors to serve as the backup. The 25-year-old Hellebuyck figures to be ready to serve as the starter for Sunday's clash with Columbus, though no official announcement has come from the team.