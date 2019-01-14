Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Saved by offense again
Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
He's now won four of his last six starts despite a less-than-impressive 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage over that stretch. Hellebuyck's ratios remain off last season's pace, but tending net for the Western Conference leaders has its perks -- Sunday's win was his 20th, tying him for third in the NHL.
