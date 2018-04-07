Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Scheduled in net for regular-season finale
Hellebuyck will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
This will be the final regular-season tuneup for Hellebuyck, who has won eight straight games and is looking forward to his postseason debut. There's no doubt that the Michigan native has led tons of fantasy owners to a fantasy title based on his 43-11-9 record (six shutouts), 2.38 GAA and .923 save percentage through 66 games.
