Hellebuyck is expected to be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Following a 10-game stretch in which he went 0-6-4, Hellebuyck finally got back into the win column Sunday against New Jersey, stopping 24 of 27 shots in a 4-3 victory. As for Tuesday's adversary, the Islanders are 3-0-1 and have scored 18 goals over their last four games, though nine of those markers came in a shutout win over the Devils on Jan. 6. Hellebuyck hasn't fared that well against the Isles in his career, going 5-7-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 12 outings.