Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Scheduled to start Sunday

Hellebuyck has been tabbed for Sunday's home clash against the Predators, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets are off Saturday, whereas their next challenger will be pitted against the Wild in the second-to-last contest scheduled on a heavy 12-game slate. Hellebuyck could use the extra rest ahead of the playoff grind, as he's currently second in minutes played this campaign -- behind only reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky. A true breakout performer, Hellebuyck's season-long stat line currently sits at 38-11-9 (six shutouts) to complement a 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage.