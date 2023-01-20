Hellebuyck made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

He couldn't stop Auston Matthews, who scored eight seconds into the second when the sniper put the puck through Mark Scheifele's legs at the blue line, skated to the left circle and wired a shot five-hole. Matthews pushed it to 2-0 just a few minutes later with a rocket shot, blocker-side from the slot. Hellebuyck also surrendered a shorthanded goal to Mitch Marner on a 2-on-1 later in the same frame. He's been playing Vezina-quality hockey this year, but has wobbled a bit this week, surrendering seven goals in his last two games (both losses). Hellebuyck will rebound quickly; this is just a speed bump in an otherwise excellent season.