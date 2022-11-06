Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Saturday.
It was Hellebuyck's second shutout of the season and 30th of his NHL career. He's back in Vezina form with a 6-2-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .936 save percentage.
