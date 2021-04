Hellebuyck made 19 saves Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Canadiens.

It's his second shutout this season. The reigning Vezina winner has won three consecutive starts. Hellebuyck's 2.53 GAA heading into the game is among the lower third of all starters. His .920 save percentage is better, but playing in the high-octane North is tough on goalie stats. Hellebuyck is third in wins in the NHL with 20, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy (25) and Philipp Grubauer (24).