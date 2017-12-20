Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Secures high-scoring victory
Hellebuyck earned the 6-4 win Tuesday in Nashville despite allowing four goals on 34 shots.
Hellebuyck's 18-4-4 record suggests he often nabs victories despite playing far from his best. The 24-year-old netminder's stellar start to the season has put to rest any goaltending controversy between himself and offseason acquisition Steve Mason. Hellebuyck's opening the door just a crack with at least four goals allowed in five of his past eight starts, though it's worth noting that his other three opponents in that stretch have scored a combined one goal.
