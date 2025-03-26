Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Hellebuyck bounced back from a couple of subpar performances -- according to his standards -- and ended a run of three games in which he could secure a save percentage above the .880 mark. Despite the recent downtrend in form, the 31-year-old remains the best netminder in the league by a wide margin, and the numbers back him up. He's gone 7-3-1 with a 2.05 GAA and a .918 save percentage across his 12 appearances since the 4 Nations break.
