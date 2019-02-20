Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Seeking better results versus Avs

Hellebuyck will start in goal Wednesday night against host Colorado, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck should be out for revenge against this Avs team, which put the puck past him four times on 35 shots for a 4-1 Jets loss last Thursday. The Michigan native is unique in the sense that he's done slightly better on the road (.916 save percentage) than at home (.915) in 28 fewer contests.