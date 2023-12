Hellebuyck turned aside 23 of 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Monday.

Hellebuyck surrendered two goals on 14 shots in the second period. He had won his previous five starts while saving 138 of 147 shots (.939 save percentage). Through 23 contests this campaign, Hellebuyck has a 15-6-2 record, 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage. Winnipeg leans on him pretty heavily, so it's entirely possible the 30-year-old will start again in Wednesday's home game versus Detroit.