Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 30 shots, leading the Jets to a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was excellent Tuesday, only allowing a goal to Barrett Hayton in the contest. This win was his fourth in his last six games as he has rebounded from the rough stretch earlier in March where he allowed at least four goals in four straight starts. On the season, Hellebuyck has a 31-22-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .917 save percentage.