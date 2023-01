Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 35 shots Tuesday, fueling the Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Flames.

The first star of Tuesday's game, Hellebuyck had an excellent performance, posting a .943 save percentage in the win. Hellebuyck has been terrific to start the 2022-23 campaign posting a 19-9-1 record with a 2.31 GAA and .928 save percentage. Friday versus the Lightning could be the next time the American netminder is between the pipes.