Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for 21st start

Hellebuyck will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Stars, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Hellebuyck has been a workhorse in the crease, as he'll start for the 21st time in 28 games. The 26-year-old hasn't shied away from the task, as he ranks second in the league with a .933 save percentage and fourth with 13 wins. He'll look to take down a slumping Stars team, which has lost three straight and totaled just three goals during that stretch.