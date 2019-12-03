Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for 21st start
Hellebuyck will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Stars, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Hellebuyck has been a workhorse in the crease, as he'll start for the 21st time in 28 games. The 26-year-old hasn't shied away from the task, as he ranks second in the league with a .933 save percentage and fourth with 13 wins. He'll look to take down a slumping Stars team, which has lost three straight and totaled just three goals during that stretch.
