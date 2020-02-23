Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for road start

Hellebuyck will patrol the road crease for Sunday's tilt against Buffalo, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has been decent for the Jets in his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.28 GAA and .902 save percentage. He'll draw a nice matchup against a Sabres offense that ranks 19th in the league in goals per game this season (2.93).