Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for Thursday's start

Hellebuyck is gearing up for Thursday's home tilt against Colorado, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Colorado ranks ninth in scoring with 3.25 goals per game, the Avs have been victorious in only one of their last 10 games while scoring 2.50 goals per contest -- a figure inflated by the seven goals scored in the lone victory over that span. Hellebuyck and the Jets will be hoping to prolong Colorado's struggles Thursday while extending their lead in the Central Division.