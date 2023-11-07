Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Tuesday against St. Louis, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck made 22 saves in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Arizona after going winless in his previous two outings (0-1-1). He has a 5-3-1 record this season with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage through nine games played. The Blues have registered just 24 goals over 10 games this campaign.