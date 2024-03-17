Hellebuyck will guard the road net Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 34-save effort in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Wednesday. He has a 30-15-3 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 48 games played. Columbus ranks 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.93 goals per contest.