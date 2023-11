Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won four of his last five contests while saving 125 of 138 shots (.906 save percentage) in that span. That brings him up to an 8-4-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage in 13 outings this campaign. The Lightning have been tough on opposing goaltenders this year, ranking eighth offensively with 3.58 goals per game.