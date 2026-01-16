Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won his past two starts, but he's also allowed at least three goals in each of his last five appearances. The 32-year-old netminder has an 11-12-4 record, 2.75 GAA and .899 save percentage in 27 outings, which is pretty disappointing by his standards. He's 1-0-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .870 save percentage in two starts against Minnesota in 2025-26.