Hellebuyck will protect the home net against Edmonton on Monday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has gone 0-2-3 in his last five outings while permitting 15 goals on 124 shots. He has a 9-8-3 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 20 appearances. Edmonton sits third in the league with 3.38 goals per game this campaign.