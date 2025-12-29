Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to face Oilers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck will protect the home net against Edmonton on Monday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck has gone 0-2-3 in his last five outings while permitting 15 goals on 124 shots. He has a 9-8-3 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 20 appearances. Edmonton sits third in the league with 3.38 goals per game this campaign.
