Hellebuyck is set to start on the road against Detroit on Tuesday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won his last four starts while surrendering just seven goals over that span. He has a 20-9-1 record, 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage in 30 games this season. The Red Wings have a 16-15-7 record after dropping their last three contests.