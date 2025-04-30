Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against St. Louis in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck was incredible during the regular season, posting a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 GAA and .925 save percentage across 63 appearances. However, he's allowed a staggering 11 goals on 43 shots (.744 save percentage) across his past two starts, which has allowed St. Louis to even the first-round series at 2-2. Hellebuyck surrendered five or more goals on just three occasions during the regular season, so for him to have back-to-back losses of that caliber in the playoffs is quite a departure. This is becoming a theme for Hellebuyck, though -- he has a 4.27 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 14 playoff starts over the last three years despite being one of the league's best regular-season goaltenders over the same span.