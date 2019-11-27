Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to face surging Sharks
Hellebuyck will start Wednesday in San Jose, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has notched wins in three of his past four appearances, bringing his season record to 11-7-1. He also sports excellent ratios with a 2.42 GAA and .928 save percentage. Despite Hellebuyck's excellent numbers, finding success won't be easy against a Sharks team that's won nine of its past 10 games.
