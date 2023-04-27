Hellebuyck is slated to start on the road against Vegas in Game 5 on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Hellebuyck has lost his last three starts, during which he's surrendered 13 goals on 116 shots. He'll be looking to bounce back Thursday as the Jets fight to stave off elimination. Hellebuyck posted a 37-25-2 record, 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage in 64 regular-season outings. Vegas had the 14th-ranked offense with 3.26 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.