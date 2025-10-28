Hellebuyck was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Despite allowing only four goals on 58 shots, Hellebuyck has lost his last two outings. As a result, his record has slipped to 4-3-0, but he has been superb between the pipes while stopping 193 of the 208 shots he has faced. Minnesota sits 27th in the league with 2.70 goals per game this campaign.