Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck is expected to guard the road goal in preseason action against Minnesota on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Following an injury scare during Monday's practice, Hellebuyck was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate and will make his preseason debut. The 32-year-old netminder posted a 47-12-3 record with eight shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 63 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
