Hellebuyck was the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating that he'll defend the road crease against Utah.

Hellebuyck has been on a hot streak recently, going 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage over his last four starts. He got the night off Saturday against Calgary but will return to the crease Monday against a favorable opponent, as Utah is averaging 2.82 goals per game this year, which ranks 24th in the NHL.