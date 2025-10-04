Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road for Friday's preseason game against Calgary, per the NHL media site.

Hellebuyck has made one other start in the 2025 preseason, stopping 16 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. The 32-year-old is likely to be leaned on heavily by the Jets during the 2025-26 campaign. He posted a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 GAA and .925 save percentage in 63 regular-season outings in 2024-25 to earn the Vezina Trophy for the second consecutive year.