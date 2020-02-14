Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Friday
Hellebuyck is slated to be between the pipes against San Jose at home Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Despite giving up four goals on 32 shots (.875 save percentage) his last time out, the Jets figure to continue riding Hellebuyck the rest of the way. The Michigan native is sporting a .919 save percentage in 47 appearances this season and will look to get back over the 30-win mark for the third straight year.
