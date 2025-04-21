Hellebuyck is slated to start in Monday's Game 2 at home against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck was stellar during the regular season but faltered slightly in Game 1 of the first-round series Saturday, allowing three goals on 17 shots (.824 save percentage). However, the Jets still secured a 5-3 victory, and Hellebuyck will have a chance to right the ship Monday.
