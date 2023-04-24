Hellebuyck is expected to be between the pipes at home against the Golden Knights on Monday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has given up five goals in each of his last two outings, posting a .885 save percentage in a pair of defeats to Vegas. Despite the poor performances, Hellebuyck is unlikely to find himself watching from the bench in favor of David Rittich. During the regular season, Hellebuyck racked up 37 wins, getting back over the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2019-20.