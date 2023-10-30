Hellebuyck will defend the home goal Monday against the Rangers, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck has stopped 91 of 96 shots during his three-game win streak. That includes a 35-save performance in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday. New York has averaged 3.13 goals per game through eight contests this campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Third straight win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage against Wings•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Barely tested in home win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease versus Blues•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Overcomes shaky first period•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Edmonton•