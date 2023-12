Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Monday against Montreal, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has stopped 138 of 147 shots during his five-game win streak. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of his past 10 outings, posting an 8-2-0 record during that span. Hellebuyck has earned a 15-6-1 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 22 games played. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league this campaign with 2.70 goals per contest.