Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck is slated to tend the twine on the road against the Flames on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.67 GAA and .938 save percentage. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner should be in the mix for another award at the end of the season, given he is in his usual regular-season dominant form. While is postseason lapses won't matter to fantasy managers, its certainly a concern for the fan base. For now, it seems its business as usual for Hellebuyck.
