Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Monday
Hellebuyck is slated to be between the pipes at home versus the Coyotes on Monday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
Hellebuyck will make his fifth straight appearance in the pipes, having posted a 3-1-0 record and 1.01 GAA and .964 save percentage in his last four contests. If the netminder continues to perform to this level, the Jets should be capable of earning a playoff spot. With 56 games under his belt, the Michigan native is a near lock to reach the 60-game mark for the third straight year.
