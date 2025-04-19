Hellebuyck will protect the home net against St. Louis on Saturday in Game 1, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hellebuyck was outstanding during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a 47-12-3 record with eight shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 63 appearances. During that span, he went 2-1-0 versus the Blues, stopping 69 of 75 shots. St. Louis ranked 13th in the league with 3.05 goals per game in the 2024-25.