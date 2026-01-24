Hellebuyck is expected to patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Despite allowing only six goals on 80 shots, Hellebuyck has gone 0-1-2 in his last three outings. He has a 12-13-6 record this campaign with a 2.65 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 31 appearances. Detroit is tied for 17th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this season.