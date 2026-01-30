Hellebuyck went through his starting routine Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports, signaling that he's slated to start Saturday's road game against the Panthers.

Hellebuyck has struggled to enter the win column recently, going 1-3-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage over his last six starts. That stretch includes a Jan. 22 start at home against the Panthers in which he turned aside 19 of 20 shots (.950 save percentage) in a shootout loss.