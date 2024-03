Hellebuyck is slated to start at home versus Ottawa on Saturday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has struggled the last week, as he makes his fifth consecutive start. He is 0-3-1 with a 4.02 GAA and an .875 save percentage over the last seven days. Hellebuyck is 32-18-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He was strong versus the Senators in their first meeting this season, stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 overtime win.