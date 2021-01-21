Hellebuyck is slated to patrol the crease on the road against the Senators on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck is off to a decent start to the season with a 2.50 GAA and .921 save percentage in his first two outings. The 27-year-old netminder's numbers are on pace with this Vezina Trophy-winning campaign last year. Given the abridged schedule, Hellebuyck will likely be hard-pressed to reach the 30-win mark for a fourth straight season but could lead the league in games played, making him an elite fantasy option.