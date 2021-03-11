Hellebuyck is slated to defend the cage on the road against Toronto on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has given up three or more goals in eight of his last nine outings for a 3.25 GAA but still managed to rack up six wins over the stretch. Still, it's far from the level of performance the Jets faithful have come to expect from the defending Vezina Trophy winner. Two upcoming clashes with Toronto are unlikely to improve Hellebuyck's numbers considering the Maple Leafs are averaging 3.44 goals per game.