Hellebuyck is slated to tend the twine against the Maple Leafs at home Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Despite a 4-2-0 record in his last six contests, Hellebuyck has been rather uneven of late, as he has given up three or more goals in three of those contests. Still, the defending Vezina Trophy winner is one of only four netminders with 20-plus wins this year and should continue to rack up victories heading into the last few weeks of the season.