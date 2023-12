Hellebuyck will tend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck received a day off for Monday's game versus the Hurricanes. He has not started more than four games in a row this season, likely in an effort to keep him fresh. He'll have a tough task against the high-scoring Avalanche on Thursday, but Hellebuyck hasn't surrendered more than two goals in any of his last six outings.